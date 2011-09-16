England's (from L to R) Alex Corbisiero, Louis Deacon and Lewis Moody take part in a training session in Queenstown September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

DUNEDIN, New Zealand Flanker Lewis Moody will return to lead England in Sunday's World Cup game against Georgia in Dunedin after manager Martin Johnson made nine changes to the side that beat Argentina in their Pool B opener.

Moody lasted an hour of England's warm-up match against Wales at Twickenham on August 6 before limping off with a recurrence of the knee ligament injury first sustained in January and which kept him out of the Six Nations championship.

In his absence Mike Tindall led England to win the title for the first time in eight years and there were concerns that the 33-year-old Moody, who featured in all 14 of England's matches in the last two World Cups, would not be fit for his third tournament.

However, Johnson said last week that the player, nicknamed "crazyhorse" for his fearless approach, was back to full fitness and wins his 68th cap at his usual position of openside flanker for Sunday's match (7 a.m. British time), with Tom Wood coming in at blindside.

"It's good to have him back," Johnson said. "It was always the plan that people would have to play and give them a chance in the second half of the pool and hopefully beyond."

Toby Flood, first choice during the Six Nations but now back behind Jonny Wilkinson in the pecking order, starts at flyhalf while Ben Youngs, who turned the game with his try-scoring contribution off the bench against Argentina, starting at scrumhalf having fully recovered from knee surgery that kept him out of the August warm-up games.

Shontayne Hape comes in at inside centre as Tindall is rested from the match 22 while uncapped scrumhalf Joe Simpson is among the replacements.

There is a new, powerful second-row partnership as Simon Shaw and Tom Palmer come in for Louis Deacon and the suspended Courtney Lawes.

Matt Stevens, usually a tighthead, starts at loosehead prop in place of Andrew Sheridan, who has flown home with a shoulder injury, while Dylan Hartley gets the hooker's jersey.

"It gives Floody a chance to come and play, Shontayne a chance, Matt to start at loosehead," said Johnson, who brought out five props and said he was delaying his decision on a replacement for Sheridan in case of further injuries.

"We are excited about getting back to Dunedin," he said. "It was a great game last week, great atmosphere, an intense World Cup match, a real tough battle.

"It was almost you were in sudden-death already. That's great, that's what you want, to be battle-hardened as you go through."

England will be expecting an early onslaught from the Georgians but flanker Wood said the performance in the latter stages against Argentina has given them confidence to be patient.

"We trained very hard pre-season and we know we're in very good shape, so pressurising the opposition may not reap the rewards until after 60 minutes," he said.

"Against Argentina at halftime we talked about the fact they were starting to go down injured a lot and they looked like they were buying time a little bit. That's the time when you've really got to crank up the pressure.

"We're not always good at that though. It's easy to say 'inject tempo into the game' but that can sometimes cause you to be a bit erratic and throw the pass that isn't on. So its structure, then tempo. It's about doing things quickly and being organized and putting the opposition under pressure.

"It isn't about being loose and playing sevens."

(Writing by Mitch Phillips in Queenstown; Editing by Alastair Himmer)