DUNEDIN Mike Tindall returns to the England team to play Romania on Saturday as coach Martin Johnson named a strong side for the side's third Pool B game.

Tindall, rested from the win over Georgia in the wake of a storm of media publicity after a night out in Queenstown, is back at inside centre alongside Manu Tuilagi in the team named on Thursday.

He will be watched in Saturday's game by his wife Zara, the Queen's grand-daughter, who flew out from England this week.

Jonny Wilkinson is back at flyhalf outside Ben Youngs while there is a first start of the tournament for winger Mark Cueto after he shook off a back problem.

Nick Easter is again ruled out with a back injury, with James Haskell continuing at number eight, while prop Alex Corbisiero also gets his first start of the tournament in the front row.

Lewis Moody retains his place as openside flanker and will captain the team, which is arguably Johnson's strongest available despite many expecting him to rest senior players with an eye on next week's final pool game against Scotland.

Team: 15-Ben Foden, 14 Chris Ashton ,13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Mike Tindall, 11-Mark Cueto, 10-Jonny Wilkinson, 9 Ben Youngs, 8- James Haskell, 7-Lewis Moody (captain), 6-Tom Croft, 5-Tom Palmer, 4-Louis Deacon, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Steve Thompson, 1-Alex Corbisiero.

Replacements: 16 Lee Mears, 17 David Wilson, 18 Simon Shaw, 19 Tom Wood, 20 Richard Wigglesworth, 21-Toby Flood, 22 Delon Armitage

(Editing by Ian Ransom)