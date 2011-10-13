England's Toby Flood offloads the ball as he lands upside down during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against France at Eden Park in Auckland October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON England's performances on and off the field at the rugby World Cup and the whole structure of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) will be picked apart over the coming weeks in yet another series of reviews.

Twickenham will be awash with clipboards as at least three separate investigations swing into action, not to mention a possible special general meeting of the RFU Board, as the fallout from the tournament and the leadership void at the top of the organisation spreads.

The chief question on many minds is whether manager Martin Johnson stays in his job following last weekend's quarter-final defeat by France.

"What I need to know is if he wishes to be considered for appointment on January 1. That's not to say he will or will not be appointed," the RFU's acting chief executive Martyn Thomas said this week.

"It's not his decision whether he remains in the post, I want to make that clear."

Thomas, who is about to throw himself into yet another round of committee in-fighting at Twickenham, hardly gave Johnson a ringing endorsement, however, despite the former World Cup-winning captain steering England to their first Six Nations title in eight years this year.

"If Martin walks and we have to appoint a temporary coach for the Six Nations, that's fine," he said. "We've wasted a lot of time since 2003. I really want to make sure we get this right this time. We've got to take stock and do this right."

Former RFU vice-chairman and Lions prop Fran Cotton has agreed to chair an independent review of the union's structure, while the RFU's operations director Rob Andrew will carry out a separate review into England's World Cup performance.

At the same time Karena Vleck, the head of the RFU's legal department, will undertake an investigation into the behaviour of the players during the World Cup after a campaign that produced a series of unwanted front-page headlines to add to the gloom generated by uninspired performances on the pitch.

Mike Tindall was the highest-profile offender as pictures of him drinking with a "mystery blonde" in a bar in Queenstown less than two months after he married into the British royal family were splashed in newspapers all over the world.

Other players had to apologise for harassing a female hotel employee, two were fined for wearing branded gumshields and Manu Tuilagi was cautioned by New Zealand police after jumping from a ferry.

Delon Armitage and Courtney Lawes were both banned for on-field transgressions and two assistant coaches were suspended for a match for switching the balls used during a game.

"She will deal with issues in relation to breach of the elite player squad agreement and indeed, in fact, in terms of the code of conduct we put in," said Thomas.

"The off-field performances have been wholly unacceptable."

SERIOUSLY UNIMPRESSED

Cotton has also declared himself seriously unimpressed, particularly with Tindall, who captained England to their Six Nations title and in the early pool games in New Zealand.

"He looked absolutely hammered," Cotton said after the England players were given permission to go for a drink after their victory over Argentina when they had a week to prepare for their second match against Georgia.

"I personally find that unforgivable. There's a big difference between going out for a few beers and that. It will have affected his performance. What sort of example is he setting to the younger players?," added Cotton.

"What's gone on has not done the reputation of English rugby any good."

He too had little good to say about Johnson's tenure.

"We were knocked out in the quarter-finals and we played poorly throughout the competition," he said

"Martin has now been in charge three-and-a-half years and it is very difficult to understand what style of play this England rugby team is all about.

"The players have got to take a huge responsibility. When they go on the pitch they are in charge of their own game and it was very obvious in this World Cup that there seems to be a lack of leadership."

Cotton made it clear he was keen to get Clive Woodward back in the organisation after the man who coached England to their 2003 World Cup win was frozen out of the job of elite rugby director this year in a decision that led to the dismissal of chief executive John Steele and much of the chaos within the

RFU.

"I've always been a massive fan of Clive's and I can't understand why you would walk away from a man of that talent," said Cotton.

Woodward is currently working for the British Olympic Association but with England hosting the World Cup in 2015 Cotton will hope he could tempted back if a way could be found to postpone the appointment until after the 2012 Olympics.

