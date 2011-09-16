DUNEDIN England manager Martin Johnson on Friday laughed off the furore surrounding his team's night out in Queenstown this week, dismissing the story as "rugby player drinks beer shocker."

English tabloid The Sun carried pictures of several England players, including stand-in captain Mike Tindall, drinking in bars on Sunday, the day after they had beaten Argentina in their World Cup opener.

Johnson, who gave the players permission to go out before a planned day off training on Monday, said there had been nothing out of the ordinary, despite the players being photographed in mock-wrestling matches and scrums with the stars of one club's "Mad Midget Weekender" event.

"There is no implication from anyone there that we have heard that there has been any bad behaviour," Johnson said.

"It was guys out having a few drinks, as other teams have done in the same town during the World Cup.

"There is no difference -- it is just the way it has been reported: 'rugby player drinks beer, shocker'.

"In the pressure of the World Cup you have got to find the opportunity to do things like that, enjoy yourself and let off a bit of steam. I had no problem with them doing that. We all know when you have a rugby team that part of it is the bonding off the field."

Johnson said that he had no intention of trying to keep his players "in-house" despite the prevalence of camera phones wherever they went.

"It's been a great World Cup. On the streets of Dunedin and in Queenstown, you have players out and about and engaging with the public and I don't want to get away from that," he said.

"I don't want them in VIP areas. I would rather we are out and about in the general public. I don't want to get to a stage where we are locking ourselves away in hotels on this trip."

Tindall was the focus of the media attention, primarily because of his links to the British royal family following his July wedding to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips, but Johnson said the experienced centre needed no guidance from him.

"No-one likes to be on the front page of the papers but Mike knows his responsibilities," said Johnson, a team mate of Tindall in the 2003 World Cup-winning side.

"I don't have to speak about Mike, about where he is. He fully understands that."

Following Thursday's front page Sun story which reported scores of women had "made a beeline" for the England players, newspaper reporters were instructed to track down women who had been in the bar, increasing the scrutiny further.

Johnson, though, said that the shorter gaps between games from now on would probably preclude any further big nights out.

"We had one day off in Queenstown on Monday and on Tuesday we came back and the focus has been on training for Sunday's Georgia match from then on," he said.

"We've got a 'short' week, next week so the games will come thick and fast from now on."

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips in Queenstown; Editing by Ossian Shine)