QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand England lock Courtney Lawes has been cited after striking Argentina hooker Mario Ledesma with his knee during Saturday's World Cup Pool B game in Dunedin, officials said on Monday.

Lawes, who prides himself on his hard-hitting approach, was cited for an alleged breach of Law 10.4(a) "punching or striking (with the knee)" following the incident when he slid into Ledesma on the ground, striking his head, after the Argentine player had been tackled into touch.

Ledesma initially looked to have been knocked out by the blow but recovered to resume playing after treatment.

The case will be heard by the Australian Independent Judicial Officer Terry Willis in Auckland on a date to be confirmed later on Monday.

"We have received notification of Courtney's citing," England manager Martin Johnson said in a statement.

"We will of course provide rugby World Cup with any information required and attend the hearing as requested."

The normal sanction for kneeing ranges from three weeks to several months, though during a World Cup punishments are usually handed down in terms of matches.

Lawes was also involved in a clash with Argentina's Gonzalo Tiesi which resulted in knee ligament damage that has ended the centre's involvement in the World Cup.

The England team were given the day off training on Monday as they relaxed in the 'adventure resort' of Queenstown before getting back to work on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday's game against Romania in Dunedin.

Johnson is likely to rest several first-choice players so will be hoping that any possible ban for Lawes would be limited to one or two games, ruling him out of the Romania and Georgia games but leaving him available for the final group match against Scotland and the knockout stage.

