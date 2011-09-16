West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
DUNEDIN, New Zealand England head coach Martin Johnson has named the following team to face Georgia in their rugby World Cup Pool B match in Dunedin on Sunday.
15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Shontayne Hape, 11-Delon Armitage, 10-Toby Flood, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Nick Easter, 7-Lewis Moody (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Tom Palmer, 4-Simon Shaw, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Matt Stevens.
Replacements: 16-Steve Thompson, 17-Alex Corbisiero, 18-Tom Croft, 19-James Haskell, 20-Joe Simpson, 21-Jonny Wilkinson, 22-Matt Banahan.
(Created by Alex Borthwick)
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.