AUCKLAND England manager Martin Johnson on Thursday named the following team to play Scotland in their rugby World Cup Pool B match at Eden Park on Saturday.
15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Mike Tindall, 11-Delon Armitage, 10-Jonny Wilkinson, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-James Haskell, 7-Lewis Moody (captain), 6-Tom Croft, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Louis Deacon, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Steve Thompson, 1-Matt Stevens.
Replacements: 16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Alex Corbisiero, 18-Tom Palmer, 19-Nick Easter, 20-Richard Wigglesworth, 21-Toby Flood, 22-Matt Banahan.
