QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand England's management have defended stand-in captain Mike Tindall and several of his team mates after pictures of them enjoying a night out in Queenstown were published in an English tabloid.

The players attended various bars in New Zealand's picturesque "adventure capital" on Sunday following their 13-9 victory over Argentina in their opening game in Dunedin the night before, including one that featured a dwarf-racing competition.

With an eight-day turnaround before their next game against Georgia on Sunday, the players were also given the day off training on Monday, with several of them taking the opportunity to go bungy-jumping, white-water rafting and riding a jetboat.

After pictures of the night out were featured in The Sun, the Rugby Football Union issued a statement on Thursday saying: "Mike and several of the players were enjoying an evening out after he had led the team to a hard-earned victory over Argentina.

"Like all the lads, he plays for England with a massive amount of passion and he was relaxing after a tough match."

Tindall, who is captaining England until the return of injury-hit flanker Lewis Moody, married the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips, a former equestrian eventing world champion, in July.

