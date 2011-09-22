DUNEDIN Mike Tindall has always been firmly ensconced in the straight-running school of centres but he suddenly discovered a sidestep worthy of former England maestro Jeremy Guscott when facing questions about his recent post-match activities on Thursday.

In his first appearance in front of the media since his now-infamous night out in Queenstown -- featuring a "mystery blonde" and the leftovers of "Mad Midget Weekender" -- Tindall's quiet demeanour was a long way from the party animal who put the Altitude bar in New Zealand's adventure capital on the world's front pages.

England's media managers had prefaced the news conference by demanding rugby questions only but with Tindall looking sheepish in front of an army of reporters and cameras, it was impossible to ignore the elephant in the room.

Asked if it had been a challenging time, Tindall mumbled "not really" before going on to say how disappointed he was not to be involved in last week's game against Georgia.

"Obviously you want to play every game," said the 32-year-old, who captained the team in the opening win over Argentina and is back for Saturday's match against Romania.

Questioned whether the furore, which also led to dismissal and theft charges for the club's bouncer for posting CCTV footage of Tindall on the internet, had affected his game in any way, Tindall merely said: "I hope it's fine."

As the media pack pressed for more, England coach Martin Johnson, visibly annoyed, interrupted to say: "We've put it to bed, we've played since then, it's not an issue.

"I spoke in a long press conference about it last week, we've had that conversation. We're looking forward to another game this weekend and if you've got any questions about that we'd love to hear them and answer them for you."

There duly followed some polite inquiries about Mark Cueto's first start of the tournament, the condition of Matt Stevens' sore ankle and what sort of challenge a weakened Romania team would offer, before some further attempts to elicit a response on the day's main talking point.

They got nowhere, but though England's determination to improve their penalty count and cut down their turnovers remain Johnson's main interest, the Tindall situation has not been put entirely to bed.

His wife of two months, the Queen's granddaughter and former equestrian world champion Zara Phillips, has arrived in New Zealand and will watch Saturday's game at Otago Stadium, ensuring yet more worldwide media attention.

