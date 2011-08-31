LONDON When it comes to throwing young thrusters in at the deep end England tend to trail the rest of rugby's leading nations but Martin Johnson might just have to make an exception in the case of 20-year-old Samoa-born centre Manu Tuilagi.

Having qualified by residency - four of his brothers are Samoan internationals - Tuilagi was added to Johnson's 45-man provisional training squad after just one year with Leicester, after which he was named the Premiership's young player-of-the-year.

Having impressed in training he survived the first five-man cull and was given his chance in the first of England's three warm-up games, against Wales at Twickenham, alongside Riki Flutey in a new-look midfield.

He took it with aplomb, not only scoring an excellent try but making some strong runs, a couple of big hits and, most importantly in Johnson's eyes, not being caught out defensively.

He took his try superbly, running on to a short pass from Jonny Wilkinson, shaking off three attempted tackles and scoring under the posts.

"I'm really pleased, I loved every minute of it," he said, after being replaced on the hour to a massive ovation from the appreciative Twickenham crowd who have been long-starved of such centre fireworks.

Wilkinson had been talking him up before the match and did not hold back afterwards.

"I have to say that was a pleasure, a real pleasure to play with him," said the flyhalf.

"Even just the buzz I was getting before the game looking in his eyes, this is a guy who loves to play the game and you can see why. That's exactly what we need.

"He's a great role model for the younger guys coming through, to express yourself and show what you are capable of.

"Thank god he's in our changing room."

Wilkinson described Tuilagi has having the same kind of aura as former England winger Jason Robinson and All Black centre Sonny Bill Williams.

"When an individual has that ability to change a game that is so based on the collective team performance, you know he has to be special," he said.

FUTURE OF THE GAME

"With the amount of training that goes on, the fact there are still guys that can do that is quite a compliment.

"He has got the power, the speed but also he reads the game incredibly well, His concentration is fantastic, his focus is very, very sharp - he doesn't drop off.

"For a big guy, you would think he is all about running over people but in fact he has got the footwork and the passing skills as well, and I have even seen him kick a ball pretty well.

"He is a hell of a talent. I had an inkling that he was going to be special and certainly haven't been disappointed."

Wilkinson obviously needs no more convincing but Johnson is notoriously conservative in his selections. Tuilagi started at outside centre, the place currently occupied by Mike Tindall, a team mate of Johnson's in the 2003 World Cup-winning team.

He and his regular partner last season Shontayne Hape have been widely criticised for their lack of mobility, failure to create or go through gaps or even pass well, but Johnson and defence coach Mike Ford prefer to look at the tackle count where both players barely put a foot wrong.

Toby Flood is a decent enough tackler for his slight size but he is no Wilkinson so if he hangs on to the number 10 jersey for the World Cup, Johnson will want to be certain the men outside him are 100 percent safe.

That approach, however, piles the pressure on wingers Chris Ashton and Mark Cueto and fullback Ben Foden to carry the burden of England's attack, and makes opposition plans to defend against them much easier to put in place.

South Africa won the 2007 World Cup with a game plan based on a formidable defence but the laws have changed and the game has moved on now and nobody is likely to triumph in New Zealand without making line breaks and scoring tries.

Johnson is as aware of that as anyone and the Tuilagi question will one that exercises him most over the next few weeks.

Wilkinson will be happy to offer any advice.

"Sometimes you have to sit back and acknowledge that you are seeing the future of the game," he said.

