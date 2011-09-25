Cobus Grobbelaar (R) of South Africa's Lions attempts to tackle Thomas Waldrom (C) of New Zealand's Crusaders during their Super 14 rugby match in Christchurch March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Tobin

DUNEDIN Number eight Thomas Waldrom, who flew to New Zealand last week as cover for Nick Easter, has been officially added to the England World Cup squad as a formal replacement for prop Andrew Sheridan, the Rugby Football Union said on Sunday.

Uncapped Waldrom, a former New Zealand under-21 and New Zealand Maori representative, has not been allowed to train or stay with the squad since arriving in New Zealand but will link up with them in Auckland later on Sunday and train on Monday.

Easter is struggling with a back problem that has ruled him out of the last two matches.

England manager Martin Johnson, who brought five props to the tournament, said he wanted to wait to see if he suffered any more injuries from Saturday's win over Romania before deciding on a permanant replacement for Sheridan, who has gone back to England for shoulder surgery.

"Nick is making good progress as is Matt Stevens (sore ankle) but with Thomas now out here it makes sense to get him into the squad officially so he can join in with training," Johnson said in a statement.

"We also owe it to Leicester to make a decision so that they can plan accordingly without him."

