Fiji's Dominiko Waqaniburotu (L) tackles South Africa Springboks' JP Pietersen during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

AUCKLAND Fijian flanker Dominiko Waqaniburotu has been cited for a dangerous tackle during his country's 49-3 World Cup loss to defending champions South Africa, organisers said on Sunday.

The back row forward, who captained Fiji during the Pacific Nations Cup earlier this year, spear tackled Springbok fullback Patrick Lambie towards the end of the Pool D clash in Wellington on Saturday.

Spear or tip tackling, where a player lifts an opponent into the air and returns them to the ground head first, is outlawed because of the potential for head injuries.

The time and date for Waqaniburotu's hearing in Auckland has yet to be set, a statement said. Fiji play their third Pool D match against Samoa next Sunday at Eden Park.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney)