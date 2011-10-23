New Zealand All Blacks coach Graham Henry looks on before their Rugby World Cup final match against France at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

A France supporter poses in from of New Zealand All Blacks supporters before their Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw (R) and France captain Thierry Dusautoir lead their teams onto the field before their Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Walter/Pool

France's Vincent Clerc (L) and New Zealand All Blacks' Richard Kahui collide as they fight for a high ball during their Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw (R) attempts to smother a kick by France's Francois Trinh-Duc during their Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

New Zealand All Blacks' Piri Weepu prepares to kick a penalty during their Rugby World Cup final match against France at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

France (L) and New Zealand All Blacks forwards contest a scrum during their Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

France players react after losing the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

New Zealand All Blacks' players (in black) celebrate after beating France in their Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw (C) holds up the Webb Ellis Cup after beating France to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Eden Park in Auckland October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

AUCKLAND Profound relief succeeded by unrestrained elation enveloped players and fans alike after the New Zealand All Blacks ground out an 8-7 victory over France in the rugby World Cup final at Eden Park Sunday.

Four million New Zealanders throughout two islands willed their team to their first World Cup victory since they defeated the same opponents by 20 points at the same venue 24 years ago, and a mighty roar greeted captain Richie McCaw when he lifted the Webb Ellis trophy.

It was a win to rank with the 1987 triumph, and the 1956 and 1965 Eden Park victories over the South African Springboks in the unofficial battles for world supremacy, and ensured McCaw and his men a place in the pantheon of New Zealand sporting greats.

Stephen Donald, New Zealand's fourth choice flyhalf who was called up to the squad during a fishing holiday, was his country's improbable hero with a nerveless penalty which ultimately proved the difference between the sides.

The victory also lifted the spirits of a nation hit by successive tragedies in the Pike River mine disaster and this year's Christchurch earthquake.

France, the one northern hemisphere side to consistently trouble a side with the best win-loss ratio in rugby history, played a full part in an epic finale to a spectacularly successful tournament.

Captain and man-of-the-match Thierry Dusautoir replicated his heroics of the 2007 quarter-final, when France eliminated the All Blacks in the knockout stages for the second time, by scoring France's only try.

Imanol Hardinordoquy was immense at number eight and it would have been no injustice if a team, in seeming disarray after losing to Tonga in the pool stages and beating 14-man Wales by only a single point in the semi-finals, had won their first World Cup.

France greeted a blood curdling haka by linking hands and advancing in an arrow-shaped formation towards the All Blacks and then held the overwhelming favourites to a 5-0 deficit at halftime, courtesy of a try to loosehead prop Tony Woodcock who thundered through a gaping hold in the linout.

Donald's penalty six minutes into the second half was followed immediately by a converted try to Dusautoir which reduced the deficit to a point.

At this stage, it was France who were looking the more composed of the two sides, and Piri Weepu resurrected the nightmares of 2007 and the 1999 semi-final defeat to France at Twickenham when he kicked the restart straight into touch.

DONALD STEPS UP

Weepu had already scuffed three kickable goals in the first half which would have given New Zealand a comparatively comfortable 13-0 lead and he was quickly replaced at scrumhalf by Andy Ellis in one of three changes to the starting line-up.

While the New Zealand supporters forming the majority of the 60,000 crowd at Eden Park confronted the unthinkable pain of a sixth barren World Cup campaign, McCaw and his men dug deep into their physical and mental reserves.

They tackled like demons and wrested control from the physically combative French pack in the final minutes, recycling the ball among the forwards before winning the penalty which signalled the end of the match.

McCaw, battered, bruised and physically spent after playing through the pain of an injured right foot which has prevented him from training the past two weeks, paid tribute to the resolve and determination of his team.

"It wasn't pretty but it came down to how much desire, how much courage the boys had," McCaw said. "A lot of guys have put in a lot of effort for a long time.

"I take my hat off to every single man who took the field today."

The loss of Daniel Carter to injury during the pool stages robbed New Zealand of their finest flyhalf ever and a prolific goalkicker.

His replacement Aaron Cruden left the field in the first half with a leg injury and Donald, who had been called up as cover after he was omitted from the original squad, kicked the crucial goal.

"He's a tremendous team person, a good professional and he's got great character. It was just great that he could come through and kick that goal," said head coach Graham Henry.

Dusautoir was dignified after a defeat for the only team to advance to a World Cup final after losing two pool games.

"We were lucky in previous matches," he said. "That is part of sport, that is part of the game."

Aucklanders will turn out in force again Monday afternoon when their team parades through the city centre.

Two decades of pain since Australia defeated the then defending champions in Dublin were exorcised on Sunday; now a nation and their team will celebrate.

(Editing by Ossian Shine; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)