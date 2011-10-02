AUCKLAND France centre Fabrice Estebanez has been cited for a dangerous tackle during their 19-14 Pool A loss to Tonga Sunday which could lead to a suspension for the rugby World Cup quarter-final against England.

The centre received a yellow card for the tip tackle on Tongan replacement Joseph Tuineau in the second half of the match at the Wellington Regional Stadium in which France secured a bonus point in defeat to reach the last eight.

The hearing will take place in Auckland Monday and be heard by the Independent Judicial Officer Christopher Quinlan QC of England.

Tongan Sukanaialu Hufanga was also cited for a similar tackle in the first half of the surprise win which Australia referee Steve Walsh also punished with a yellow card.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Peter Rutherford)