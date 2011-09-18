France's Vincent Clerc scores his second try during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Canada at McLean Park in Napier September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Canada's Hubert Buydens (L) and Tyler Hotson tackle France's Morgan Parra (C) during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at McLean Park in Napier September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

NAPIER, New Zealand Fullback Damien Traille produced a piece of individual brilliance, Morgan Parra was deadly with the boot and Vincent Clerc scored three tries as France overcame a committed Canada 46-19 in their rugby World Cup Pool A match on Sunday.

Traille broke past three defenders to score his side's second try in the 63rd minute as France opened up a 32-19 lead that gave the twice World Cup runners-up the confidence to finish off a match that had threatened to get away from them.

Parra added five penalties and four conversions as the Canadians paid dearly for giving away silly penalties inside their own half, while Clerc scored two of his three tries in the final five minutes against the tiring North Americans.

"I don't know if (Damien's try) killed the match but it gave us a 13-point lead and allowed us to unleash our potential and that's when we managed to score (two) tries, including the last one that gave us the bonus point," France coach Marc Lievremont told reporters.

"We won the bonus point and that was important for the players... Of course the match was not perfect and I got a bit annoyed but globally speaking I'm very happy."

France had comfortably won their three most recent encounters against the Canadians but it was not until the final three minutes of the first half, with the score locked at 10-10, that they looked like they could win this game at all.

Parra slotted in three penalties in those final minutes as referee Craig Joubert heavily penalised the Canadians, though prior to that late burst, France had hardly looked like the side that had won nine grand slams in the Five/Six Nations.

"I'm so proud of the way we played, if nothing else we showed ourselves that we can live with the top teams," Canada skipper Pat Riordan said.

"The guys are heartbroken right now and I think that shows the expectations we have of ourselves."

TRIPLE STRIKE

France's only first-half try was fortuitous, coming when Canadian centre DTH Van der Merwe and fullback James Pritchard collided while trying to catch a high kick, which allowed Clerc to snaffle the loose ball and go over unopposed.

Parra converted to give France a 7-3 lead following Pritchard's early penalty, before the Canadians tried the high kick themselves and centre Ryan Smith pounced on the ball to score under the posts and the try was converted by Pritchard.

Parra added his first penalty to level the scores at 10-10 but neither side was able to maintain possession for any length of time before the France scrumhalf's triple strike gave them a 19-10 lead at halftime.

The first 20 minutes of the second half was an arm wrestle as both teams added six points to their totals through a combination of penalties and drop goals before Pritchard reduced the deficit to 25-19 with his second penalty.

Traille than set off on a blistering 30-metre run around three defenders that extended the gap to 32-19 following Parra's conversion, leading the large contingent of muted French fans to suddenly break into a rendition of La Marseillaise.

Clerc added two late tries in the final five minutes to extend the margin beyond 20 points and give France a bonus point for scoring four tries.

