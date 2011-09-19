France's players (L to R) Luc Ducalcon, Louis Picamoles, Morgan Para, Fabien Barcella and Willam Servat soak in the pool during their recovery session in Napier, September 19, 2011, after their Rugby World Cup match against Canada. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

WELLINGTON France have rejected suggestions they would do anything but strive to win their rugby World Cup Pool A match against New Zealand on Saturday, despite having less incentive to top their pool.

Ireland's shock 15-6 victory over Australia on Saturday threw the draw wide open and a loss for France against the All Blacks at Eden Park would potentially mean an easier path in the knockout rounds against northern hemisphere opponents.

Victory, however, would likely mean an eventual semi-final against either world number two Australia or third-ranked South Africa.

France is equal with the All Blacks on 10 points after two bonus point victories.

"Are we saying that we should lose to the All Blacks on purpose?" France coach Marc Lievremont quizzed a French reporter after the 46-19 win over Canada on Sunday.

"If we lose it might be easier, but the All Blacks might have the same assessment as us and may want to lose," he continued tersely.

"So for the matches ahead against the All Blacks and Tonga I don't think we will start these games thinking we want to lose, that's certainly not an option, even if it's easier.

"We have had a surprise with Ireland, there may be other surprises, too. But I don't think it is in the spirit of rugby to start a match thinking we are going to lose."

Lievremont's side head into their All Blacks clash after two patchy performances against Japan and Canada.

Japan threatened to cause a major boilover when they came back to trail France 25-21 with about 20 minutes remaining in their clash at Albany, only for tries to Lionel Nallet, Pascal Pape and Morgan Parra to flatter the final 47-21 result.

Canada, fielding a side comprised largely of amateur players, trailed by only 25-19 entering the last quarter before the French finished strongly with another late flourish.

"We struggled to get into the game, we got tense," Lievremont said of their performance against Canada.

"Obviously everything wasn't perfect but I am not going to pull a face after each game, am I?

"We will have a relaxed week before playing you-know-who."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)