AUCKLAND France have retained Morgan Parra at flyhalf for their final World Cup Pool A clash against Tonga, coach Marc Lievremont keeping changes to a minimum despite a stuttering display against the All Blacks.

Hooker William Servat, number eight Raphael Lakafia and winger Alexis Palisson come into the side for Saturday's match in Wellington with Dimitri Szarzewski, Louis Picamoles and Damien Traille making way.

Parra is kept in the team even though the All Blacks exposed his lack of defensive nouse in France's 37-17 defeat at Eden Park. Scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili also stays in the side.

The pair are likely to rotate flyhalf duties throughout the match with Lievremont again overlooking Francois Trinh-Duc who was named on Tuesday among the replacements.

Maxime Medard makes a surprise switch to fullback in place of Traille, who drops out of the matchday squad, with Palisson coming in on the left wing for his first start.

Hooker Servat is promoted from the bench to beef up the pack and combat what is expected to be a huge forward effort from Tonga, with Szarzewski dropping to the replacements after struggling in the scrum against the All Blacks.

Lakafia takes over the number eight position in place of Picamoles who was replaced at halftime against New Zealand along with Traille.

France, who eased past Japan and Canada in their opening matches, are heavy favourites to beat Tonga who need a big victory to have any chance of reaching the last eight for the first time.

Canada are the only other side in contention for the Pool A runners-up berth.

While Canada are favourites to beat Japan later on Tuesday, they are not expected to take any points from their final clash against the All Blacks and are likely to miss out.

Team:

15-Maxime Medard, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Alexis Palisson, 10-Morgan Parra, 9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Raphael Lakafia, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Luc Ducalcon, 2-William Servat, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.

Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Fabien Barcella, 18-Julien Pierre, 19-Imanol Harinordoquy, 20-Francois Trinh-Duc, 21-Fabrice Estebanez, 22-Cedric Heymans.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)