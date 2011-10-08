AUCKLAND France coach Marc Lievremont lauded his team for their World Cup quarter-final victory over England on Saturday but said they must not waste the opportunity it has created for them.

France rallied from a poor pool phase and a defeat by Tonga last week to beat England 19-12 in a rousing display and set up a return to Eden Park next weekend to play Wales for a place in the final.

"It was a very emotional evening," he told reporters. "I'm extremely proud, very happy. It's a beautiful end to the week but the whole week has been exhilarating. Many beautiful things have happened and I'm delighted."

Lievremont has been much under-fire, both from the French media and, if reports can be believed, inside his own camp, but he said he did not feel the victory was a vindication for him.

"Absolutely not," he said. "I promised to myself that I wouldn't be bitter or sour, this is just happiness, it's simply happiness."

France captain Thierry Dusautoir compared the evening at Eden Park to the shock quarter-final victory over New Zealand at the 2007 tournament.

"The situation is very different but the feeling is just as intense," he said. "We might not have won against the best team in the world, but we showed that we could play good rugby and be proud of wearing the jersey."

STIRRING VICTORY

The flanker, who had an excellent game and led his pack to their best performance at the tournament, said last week's defeat by Tonga had been a real "eye-opener."

"I think most of us realised that we were missing out on an extraordinary opportunity, to be here, to play in the World Cup for our country," he said. "It's a once in a lifetime experience.

"The defeat to Tonga helped us realise what was going on ... I don't know whether today we played an extraordinary game or beautiful rugby but we had 22 French players who really wanted to go on in this competition."

France's most memorable performances at World Cups have been the victories over the All Blacks in 2007 and 1999 as well as their brilliant semi-final win over Australia in 1987.

All three were followed by defeats in the next match and Lievremont said his team should not similarly waste the chance presented by a stirring victory.

"Tonight the players have really performed, they've executed, they've done their part of the deal, they've played as well as past generations," he remarked.

"In the past we've seen French teams transcend themselves when faced with strong opposition and they have given their best and after that they failed.

"So we'll see whether this team want to do the same as past generations or this team wants to write their own story."

(Editing by Mark Meadows)