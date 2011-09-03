France's rugby team players (L toR) Vincent Clerc, Maxime Medard, David Marty and Alexis Palisson attend an official welcome ceremony for the 2011 Rugby World Cup in Auckland September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen NEW ZEALAND

AUCKLAND France winger Alexis Palisson and Japan centre Yuta Imamura are likely to miss next week's World Cup opener between the sides, their respective coaches said on Saturday.

Palisson picked up a thigh injury in training on Friday, while the 26-year-old Imamura sustained an ankle injury in Japan's final World Cup warm-up against the U.S. last month and will not be rushed back into action.

"Palisson will probably not play the Japan game," France backs coach Emile Ntamack told reporters on Saturday.

The Toulon player, who shone in the side's two World Cup warm-up wins over Ireland last month, suffered the setback during a Friday training session.

"We will see how it goes but we will take not any risks," Ntamack added.

Japan coach John Kirwan said it was a gamble to include Imamura in the squad and the centre would not be rushed into action for the Pool A match at North Harbour Stadium next Saturday.

"It's a little bit of a risk bringing Imamura," Kirwan told reporters. "He probably won't be right for France so he'll probably be okay for the New Zealand game (in Hamilton on September 16)."

Imamura said he felt the ankle was getting better each day and he was confident he would see action after the France game.

"It's a lot better. I have been improving for sure," he said.

"I'll take it one day at a time. When I first did it, I thought I was in danger of missing the World Cup but I've been doing some work in the pool and on a stationary bike, which has helped."

France and Japan are in Pool A with Canada, Tonga and hosts New Zealand.

