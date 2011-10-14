AUCKLAND A long-awaited and much-relished rugby World Cup victory over England delivered partial redemption for France, but they need to do more to erase the memory of a group stage campaign bedeviled by internal rows and poor performances, coach Marc Lievremont said.

"A good match against England isn't enough to rid us of all our frustrations," the moustached Frenchman told reporters ahead of their semi-final against Wales.

Sitting erect with his arms crossed, he continued: "What we need as Latins is a hint of anger ... something that will give us impetus, and that is what we are looking for.

"Yes, it was a good match against England, but that wasn't enough to free us. We now need to make sure we don't miss this opportunity that we have been given in the semi-finals.

"I don't think it will be possible to reproduce the frustration and the embarrassment we felt (going into the England match) ... I will not be trying to frustrate my players, but we just need to remember it and to perform."

In the group stages the French camp was beset by rumours of disharmony and their lukewarm performances on the pitch culminated in a 19-14 loss to Tonga, their second defeat in the group having also been beaten by New Zealand.

In a moment of great honesty, Lievremont admitted to feeling fear ahead of the Saturday night clash with Wales.

"Yes, I am afraid," he shrugged. "Above all I am afraid of the Welsh.

"Right now we are running on adrenaline -- I keep telling myself I can sleep in 10 days' time. I don't need much sleep generally, but it is true, I am more stressed right now.

"What we need to remember is that we had never beaten England at such a high level. That's something we can take strength from."

Wales Thursday named James Hook at flyhalf after Rhys Priestland failed to recover from a shoulder he injured in their quarter-final win over Ireland last Saturday.

Lievremont looked almost pained when asked of the 26-year-old's inclusion.

"It is not great news for us," he said of the Welshman who plays his club rugby for France's Perpignan. "Hook is a very experienced player, and Wales will be very much better with him.

"He is an all-round player. He's very experienced which will be very important for them because they are such a young side."

France face Wales in the first semi-final at 2100 local time in Eden Park, their first meeting in a rugby World Cup. Since their first encounter in 1908, Wales have won 44 times, France 43 with three draws.

Hosts New Zealand take on Australia in the second semi-final Sunday.

