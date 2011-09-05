Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
AUCKLAND France coach Marc Lievremont Tuesday named the following team to play their World Cup opening Pool A match against Japan Saturday at North Harbour Stadium, Albany.
15-Cedric Heymans, 14-Maxime Medard, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Fabrice Estebanez, 11-Vincent Clerc, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Raphael Lakafia, 7-Imanol Harinordoquy, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Julien Pierre, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-William Servat, 1-Fabien Barcella.
Replacements: 16- Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Jean-Baptiste Poux, 18-Pascal Pape, 19-Julien Bonnaire, 20-Morgan Parra, 21-David Skrela, 22-David Marty.
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.