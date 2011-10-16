AUCKLAND As arguments continued to rage over Welsh captain Sam Warburton's sending off in Saturday's rugby World Cup semi-final defeat to France, the French camp on Sunday weighed into the debate.

Warburton was sent off by Irish referee Alain Rolland after tackling French winger Vincent Clerc and dropping from a height after 17 minutes of the Eden Park semi-final on Saturday.

Warburton, who did not drive Clerc into the ground, faces a disciplinary hearing on Sunday.

"I think it was a fantastic rugby league tackle," said France's defensive coach Dave Ellis.

The English former rugby league player continued: "Unfortunately we are not playing rugby league, we are playing rugby union.

"As soon as I saw it I thought it was a sending off."

French coach Marc Lievremont said he had watched the match again on Sunday morning.

"I had a great time watching it again," he smiled.

"(People) can talk about injustice, but I have seen the footage again and the red card is justified.

"The referee was consistent. I can't help it if their kicker was not as good as ours. I don't know if the best team won, but France are in the final."

Warburton said the player's body weight had taken over and there had been no intent, while Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said the skipper's size and strength had caused the tackle to appear much worse than it had been.

"With Sam, it was a dominant hit as you expect. He was much more powerful than the guy he tackled and he ended up in a position that got him sent off."

Edwards said the referee should have considered the issue of intent. However, if a referee deems an action dangerous play, intent is not an issue and he must issue a red card.

Wales coach Warren Gatland and many of his team condemned the punishment as excessive, suggesting a yellow card would have been the appropriate punishment.

Rugby's governing International Rugby Board (IRB) issued a statement on Sunday reiterating their zero tolerance on dangerous tackles.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)