AUCKLAND Still smarting from their upset defeat by Ireland, Australia will be looking to run in a feast of tries against the United States in the rugby World Cup on Friday to boost their battered confidence.

The Wallabies looked stunned after their surprise 15-6 Pool C defeat by Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday and the U.S. are expected to provide little resistance in Wellington for the Tri-Nations champions, who face a difficult path to the final after the loss.

"Obviously coming off the back of a loss we needed to get that energy back in the team," Wallabies centre Anthony Fainga'a said.

"That's something we want to bring tomorrow night (Friday) and moving forward."

Their conquerors Ireland will name their team on Friday to play Russia in their third Pool C match while Pacific Islands duo Samoa and Fiji also reveal their lineups ahead of their Eden Park clash on Sunday.

Tournament favourites New Zealand and old World Cup rivals France go through final preparations before their eagerly-awaited Pool A clash on Saturday.

