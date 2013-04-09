Rugby minnows Georgia and Uruguay will compete in the inaugural Tbilisi Cup in June as the International Rugby Board (IRB) aims to improve the competitiveness of second-tier rugby nations.

Georgia, who have played in every World Cup since 2003, will be also meet the South Africa President's XV and Emerging Ireland teams.

"Georgians love rugby and I am sure the event will be a huge success for the popularity and profile of Georgian Rugby, the participating Unions and the development of the Game worldwide," IRB chairman Bernard Lapasset said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Awarding the hosting rights to Georgia for a tournament of this standing is just reward for the outstanding progress that the Union is making on both the development and high performance fronts."

The tournament will take place from June 7-16.

