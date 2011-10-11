AUCKLAND As England's rugby team flew out of Auckland on Monday at the end of a miserable World Cup campaign, their Welsh counterparts settled into a luxurious city centre team hotel with their focus fixed on the semi-finals.

England's time in New Zealand will ultimately be remembered for ill-discipline on and off the pitch, a campaign pockmarked by ill-advised visits to pubs and nightclubs.

The Welsh, however, like modern-day alchemists, have converted restraint into rugby success ahead of Saturday's last four clash with England's quarter-final conquerors the French.

"We've had times now and again where we've had time to switch off but we haven't really had an occasion where we've had a chance to go out and have a big drink or something," Welsh prop Gethin Jenkins told reporters huddled round him in Auckland's Sky City Hotel.

"That's not to say we haven't had a very enjoyable time in New Zealand and the players have enjoyed themselves.

"We've got a few boys we've got to keep under wraps," the 30-year-old laughed. "But no, it's a time and a place, isn't it?

"Like I said, we enjoy ourselves as a squad but it just depends when you do it and where you do it."

At the beginning of his tenure as Welsh coach, New Zealander Warren Gatland was moved to defend his players and deny there was a drinking culture in Welsh rugby after incidents with high-profile players.

Last year, Jenkins's World Cup team mate Andy Powell was given a motoring ban for driving a golf buggy on a motorway slip-road while being over the legal limit. Powell had been celebrating a Six Nations victory over Scotland.

The England squad would do well to heed Jenkins's words of wisdom after a number of players were criticised in New Zealand and at home for late night drinking incidents in Queenstown and Dunedin.

England said the episodes had no effect on their on-field performances, but they can hardly have helped.

British and Irish Lion Jenkins, who made no reference to any other squad, said the Welsh temperance at this tournament had been aided by a packed schedule -- and some paternal guidance from management.

"The schedule has been so intense and training has been so intense you haven't had the urge to go out," he explained.

"Things have been quiet, but we are tight as a squad and we'll stick together and stick to the values we have in the squad.

"There was a bit of a curfew in place but I don't want to talk about it really, it was a sensible one and I just want to look forward to next weekend's game."

The schedule, curfew and squad values have clearly been a benefit and give Wales a chance to surpass the previous best Welsh World Cup performance of third place in the inaugural 1987 tournament by going all the way to the final.

