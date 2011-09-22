DUNEDIN Whether it is the wind, the stadiums, the pressure, the ball or a simply a shortage of talent, statistics at the midway point of the World Cup pool phase show clearly goalkickers are strugglilng to find their target.

After the first 20 of 40 pool matches the overall success rate for all goalkicks was just over 60 percent.

That was made up from a 70 percent success with conversions and only 56 percent for penalties -- a shade over one successful kick from two penalties, significantly lower than previous tournaments.

When Jonny Wilkinson misses five consecutive shots at goal -- at an indoor stadium -- alarm bells start ringing but the man who has inspired a whole generation of kickers has by no means been alone in his troubles.

Chris Paterson, who went through the 2007 tournament without missing a single kick, missed four of his nine shots in Scotland's opening win against Romania while Argentina's Martin Rodriguez has sent seven of his 10 penalty shots wide.

Of course it is difficult to make direct comparisons as penalties and conversions can vary enormously in difficulty but those differences do tend to be smoothed out over a 20-match sample.

Wilkinson refused to blame the ball or the conditions but England's other kicker Toby Flood, who was successful with six of his seven shots in the win over Georgia, said he felt the balls had a smaller sweet spot and needed more "softening up" to get them to feel right for matches.

"Whenever you hit a bad one its always the ball's fault, or the wind or the ground or whatever," Flood joked. "We just need to kick the balls in a bit more before the match to soften them up a bit.

"It's the same Gilbert Virtuo as in the Six Nations, the same piece of equipment, I just think it's because they are a bit fresher at game time they behave slightly differently."

England manager Martin Johnson said: "We haven't got any hard evidence and it's maybe a gut feeling but to me the balls feel slightly different."

England hooker Steve Thompson said he thought the ball felt "a bit slimmer."

Scotland kicking coach Duncan Hodge said weather conditions and the stadiums were likely to be having an impact but also added: "I do think the balls are a factor.

"It doesn't seem like the same ball as the Gilbert ones we played with in the Six Nations, (but) it's not hard to miss a kick at goal, whether it's the ball or the wind or a combination."

The International Rugby Board (IRB) dismissed any criticism of the Virtuo, which has a different bladder and valve than the Synergie ball used in 2007 and which also attracted initial criticism after some wayward kicking.

"RWCL is extremely satisfied with the performance of the Gilbert Virtuo World Cup match ball," said a spokesman.

The Virtuo was introduced to test rugby in 2010 and was used in the Six Nations and Tri-Nations tournaments as well as last year's Autumn internationals.

Teams have had 30 balls to practice with during the tournament and are given four of the eight match balls used for each game the day before they play.

Gilbert, who have been manufacturing rugby balls since the sport began early in the 19th century and supply them to the 15 of the 20 teams appearing at the World Cup, also brushed off criticism.

"Every ball sent over for the tournament has been hand checked by our Ball Engineer to ensure that they are identical and that they satisfy the high standards required by a Gilbert match ball," said Richard Gray, sales and marketing director of the British company who have supplied the World Cup's balls since 1995.

"The technical changes we have incorporated into the Virtuo ball enable Gilbert to inflate each ball to the correct pressure prior to handing over to match officials and for the ball to retain the pressure until well after match use."

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)