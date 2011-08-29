LONDON Brief history of the Rugby World Cup.

1987

New Zealand emerged from a decade of internal discord and division created by the country's continuing rugby links with South Africa with a vibrant new team who swept all before them.

South Africa were not invited to the inaugural tournament as their apartheid regime began to crumble and the Springboks' absence meant Australia and European champions France were the main challengers to the All Blacks' supremacy.

France won a magnificent semi-final in Sydney climaxed by last-gasp try to Serge Blanco but were unable to reproduce that form in the final, going down 29-9 at Eden Park in Auckland to a side containing John Kirwan, Michael Jones, Sean Fitzpatrick and Wayne Shelford, who were to attain true greatness over the next two years.

1991

David Campese, a rugby genius at the peak of his powers on the wing, cut through the All Blacks' defence with a wonderful solo try in their Dublin semi-final to spark a thoroughly deserved Wallabies' victory.

Their opponents in the Twickenham final were England, who had played some of the best all-round rugby in the world in the previous year, but who had reverted to type subsequently after losing the grand slam finale to Scotland.

England belatedly tried a more expansive game against the Wallabies in the Twickenham final after their forwards had taken them to the grand slam and the World Cup final but succumbed 12-6 on the day to a side who were deserved world champions.

1995

Post-apartheid South Africa were now back in the world sporting fold and Nelson Mandela, imprisoned for 27 years, was their president for a home World Cup.

In a public relations master stroke, Mandela wore a replica of captain Francois Pienaar's Springbok jersey in the final in Johannesburg against the All Blacks, a matchup between the two traditional giants of world rugby.

In response a fiercely committed Springboks' team contained a New Zealand side who had dazzled throughout the tournament and nullified the threat of their giant wing Jonah Lomu to win 15-12 through a Joel Stransky drop-kick in extra time.

1999

France, with makeshift flyhalf Christophe Lamaison playing the game of his life in the semi-finals, turned around a 24-10 halftime deficit to beat the All Blacks 43-31 at Twickenham in one of the great upsets in rugby history.

Australia prevailed in another epic semi-final against South Africa after the scores had been tied 21-21 at fulltime with flyhalf Stephen Larkham kicking the first drop goal of his career.

Wallaby captain John Eales had a magnificent game in the final at the Millennium Stadium in Wales, won 35-12 by Australia. A committed republican, whose side had lost out in a referendum against the royalists at home on the same day, Eales then received the Webb Ellis trophy from Queen Elizabeth.

2003

Martin Johnson, a glowering giant in the second row, led a confident England side who had laid down a marker earlier in the year by taking their best side to the southern hemisphere where they recorded decisive victories over Australia and New Zealand.

Their progress throughout the World Cup was less assured but they were too strong for a French team who failed to cope with a wet Sydney night in the semi-finals.

Australia defeated New Zealand in the other semi-final and the final, an attritional battle of the hemispheres, was resolved on the stroke of fulltime when Jonny Wilkinson drop-kicked a goal with his weaker right foot to give England a 20-17 extra time win.

2007

Argentina upset co-hosts France in the opening match which set the tone for the most entertaining tournament to date.

In the pool stages, Georgia held Ireland to a four-point winning margin, Fiji defeated Wales and Tonga gave a second string Springbok side a mighty scare.

France then upset New Zealand in their Cardiff quarter-final, the earliest exit ever for the All Blacks while England, who had been humiliated 36-0 in their pool match against South Africa, rebounded to beat Australia and France in the knockout stages.

By contrast with the early excitement, the final between South Africa and England at the Stade de France failed to catch fire. South Africa won 15-6 in a tryless match to join Australia as the only teams to win the trophy twice.

