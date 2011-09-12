Wales' James Hook attempts to kick a penalty goal, which was disallowed, during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against South Africa Springboks at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand As the dust settled on a thunderous opening weekend at the rugby World Cup, a penalty that was not awarded provided the main talking point on Monday with organisers offering a meek defence of the referee's failure to consult the TV judge in Wales's game against South Africa.

Elsewhere, New Zealand's Prime Minister apologised for travel chaos that marred the opening game on Friday and England's Courtney Lawes became the first player to be cited for dangerous play.

As if it was not painful enough to lose to holders South Africa by a single point, doing so knowing you should have had three more on the scoreboard has left Wales fans with a seething sense of injustice.

TV replays seemed to show James Hook's penalty creeping inside the post during Sunday's game in Wellington but after the touch judges ruled it wide, referee Wayne Barnes declined to take the allowed option of consulting the TV match official (TMO) despite Hook's appeal.

Deluged by enquires as to why Barnes did not take that option, tournament organisers merely stated that he had "followed the correct protocol" because it was up to him whether to consult him or not.

"During the match in question, the match official team felt at the time that there was no need to consult the TMO following a Wales penalty kick as they were confident that the kick was not successful," the International Rugby Board said in a statement which offered the Welsh no solace at all.

If the IRB were unrepentant, there were apologies galore following the travel failures that caused thousands of fans to miss Friday night's opening game between the hosts and Tonga.

Failures of big screens and overcrowding of fan zones also took the edge off the country's self-congratulation at holding its biggest-ever sports event.

"It's just not good enough," Prime Minster John Key said in a radio interview. "Lots of questions asked...answers to be had, we're going to get them.

"Of course I'm sorry that it didn't work for that small group and, at the end of the day, I would have wanted them to have had the same experience that the vast, overwhelming bulk of New Zealanders did."

Auckland city council will issue a report on Wednesday on what went wrong in a bid to make changes ahead of the second game at Eden Park next Saturday when Australia play Ireland.

England's relaxing break in Queenstown, the "adventure capital" of New Zealand, was disturbed on Monday with the news that Lawes had been cited after his knee caught Argentine hooker Mario Ledesma after he had been tackled during England's 13-9 victory in Dunedin on Saturday.

LAWES FEAR

Lawes, newly established as England's enforcer, will face a disciplinary hearing in Auckland and if found guilty faces a ban that could range from one game to the entire tournament and beyond.

Organisers also told England to sort their shirts out after the numbers on their controversial black tops began peeling off early in Saturday's match.

Two players were on their way home after suffering knee injuries in their opening games -- Argentina centre Gonzalo Tiesi and Japan number eight Ryukoliniasi Holani.

There was also some good news for the Pumas as captain Felipe Contepomi had not suffered a broken rib as was initially feared and would be fit to return to action soon.

South Africa are still sweating on lock Bakkies Botha, whose Achilles injury is threatening to keep him out of the entire tournament, while fellow lock Victor Matfield and centre Jean de Villiers will be out for 10 days after suffering injuries in the Wales game.

Australian winger Digby Ioane is another whose World Cup is in the balance after he fractured a thumb in Sunday's victory over Italy.

Ioane will have an operation and stay in New Zealand and could still play a part in the tournament's knockout phase.

Wales are boosted for their game against Samoa on Sunday by the availability of flyhalf Stephen Jones and key prop Gethin Jenkins, who were both unavailable for the Springboks game.

Samoa are one of four teams yet to make their first appearance and then named their team on Monday for Wednesday's match against Namibia in Rotorua.

Canada also play their first match, against Tonga at Whangarei, as do Georgia, against Scotland in Invercargill.

Russia, the only team here never to have featured in a World Cup before, open their account on Thursday against the United States and will name their team on Tuesday.

