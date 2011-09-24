New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw (R) tackles France's Cedric Heymans during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Eden Park in Auckland September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

WELLINGTON The All Blacks blew away a cloud that had threatened to hang over the rugby World Cup as they qualified for the quarter-finals with a 37-17 victory over France at Eden Park on Saturday.

The victory, in captain Richie McCaw's 100th test for the All Blacks, guaranteed the hosts a last-eight place and banished the bad memories of the 20-18 defeat by the French in the quarter-finals of the 2007 tournament.

It also allowed New Zealanders to breathe a collective sigh of relief: the All Blacks also lost to France in the 1999 semi-finals and many saw Saturday's match as another potential upset.

The All Blacks had signalled their intentions before the game, performing their rarely-used "Kapa o Pango" haka, which was written specifically for the team and based on their unparalleled success in test matches.

While France were the last side to beat the All Blacks at Eden Park in 1994 any chances of a repeat ended when the New Zealanders ran in three quick tries in the first half to take a 19-0 lead. They engulfed the French defensively and conceded two tries against the run of play only long after the game was won.

"It's always a huge challenge playing the French. I thought they showed tonight how well they can play in patches," flyhalf Dan Carter said, adding that McCaw's feat in becoming the first New Zealand player to achieve 100 caps had been a motivator.

"We also wanted to do it for our captain Richie McCaw."

The victory means the All Blacks will meet the runners-up of Pool B -- probably Scotland or Argentina -- while France look destined for a showdown with England in the quarter-finals.

BIG SCREENS

After criticism of Auckland's public transport system, many of the 60,856 fans walked to Eden Park, while others arrived early to ensure they missed any log-jams.

Organisers opened the gates earlier than in previous matches and broadcast England's 67-3 victory over Romania in Dunedin on the big screens at the ground to keep the fans occupied before kick-off.

Martin Johnson's team cut the Romanian defence to shreds, running in 10 tries, with wingers Mark Cueto and Chris Ashton both grabbing a hat-trick.

The pair combined for all five of England's first-half tries as the Six Nations champions put the game beyond doubt by the break with a 34-3 lead.

"It was an improvement on last week," England lock Louis Deacon said. "We were looking for it, especially our combinations between forwards and backs as well as attack and defence.

"We played with tempo and proved to ourselves that we can play a bit."

Fijian loose forward Dominiko Waqaniburotu's World Cup all but ended when tournament officials dismissed his appeal against a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle he made in their match against South Africa.

Waqaniburotu's ban runs until October 10, the day after the quarter-finals conclude, meaning that unless Fiji go on an unlikely run to the last four his tournament has ended.

The Fijians play Samoa at Eden Park on Sunday and Wales on October 2 in Hamilton and must win both games to have any chance of making the quarter-finals.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)