AUCKLAND The International Rugby Board (IRB) council deferred on Wednesday the election of a chairman and vice-chairman until December.

French chairman Bernard Lapasset is being challenged by England's Bill Beaumont for his position.

"This decision was taken after a resolution was passed to defer the vote until after the completion of Rugby World Cup 2011," the IRB said in a statement.

"Both candidates and council were in agreement that in future the election of chairman should not take place during rugby World Cup but should take place at the IRB annual meeting of council in the year following rugby's showcase tournament."

