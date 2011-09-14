AUCKLAND Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery has been ruled out of the rugby World Cup after tearing his left calf muscle, the team said on Wednesday.

Flannery, named on the bench for Ireland's match against Australia in Auckland on Saturday, suffered the injury on Tuesday at training and medical tests revealed it could be up to six weeks before he was able to play again.

"Obviously, it is particularly disappointing for Jerry to have suffered this injury at this point in the tournament," Ireland team manager Paul McNaughton said.

"With the fact that he is out for four to six weeks, we needed to make the decision to fly Damien Varley down as soon as possible.

"Sean Cronin will step into the replacements seamlessly this weekend which shows the importance of having experience and depth in the squad."

Varley is expected to arrive in New Zealand on Saturday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond)