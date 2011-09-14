Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
AUCKLAND Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery has been ruled out of the rugby World Cup after tearing his left calf muscle, the team said on Wednesday.
Flannery, named on the bench for Ireland's match against Australia in Auckland on Saturday, suffered the injury on Tuesday at training and medical tests revealed it could be up to six weeks before he was able to play again.
"Obviously, it is particularly disappointing for Jerry to have suffered this injury at this point in the tournament," Ireland team manager Paul McNaughton said.
"With the fact that he is out for four to six weeks, we needed to make the decision to fly Damien Varley down as soon as possible.
"Sean Cronin will step into the replacements seamlessly this weekend which shows the importance of having experience and depth in the squad."
Varley is expected to arrive in New Zealand on Saturday.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond)
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk tweaked the selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe by placing a premium on in-form players, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.
LONDON English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke will step down if the government does not support his proposals to reform the under-fire governing body, he said ahead of a parliamentary debate on Thursday.