West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
DUBLIN Shane Jennings has been called into Ireland's World Cup squad after flanker David Wallace was injured in Saturday's 20-9 defeat by England.
Wallace suffered a serious knee ligament injury and would require surgery, The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said in a statement late on Saturday.
Forward Cian Healy injured his eye socket in the game and his departure date for the September 9-October 23 tournament in New Zealand had been put back by four days, the IRFU said.
The injury could rule Healy out of Ireland's first game in New Zealand against the United States on September 11.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by John O'Brien)
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.