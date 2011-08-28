DUBLIN Shane Jennings has been called into Ireland's World Cup squad after flanker David Wallace was injured in Saturday's 20-9 defeat by England.

Wallace suffered a serious knee ligament injury and would require surgery, The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said in a statement late on Saturday.

Forward Cian Healy injured his eye socket in the game and his departure date for the September 9-October 23 tournament in New Zealand had been put back by four days, the IRFU said.

The injury could rule Healy out of Ireland's first game in New Zealand against the United States on September 11.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by John O'Brien)