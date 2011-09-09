AUCKLAND Scrumhalf Conor Murray will start Ireland's World Cup opener against the United States after coach Declan Kidney sprang a surprise with his selections Friday.

Murray was not expected to make the World Cup squad but he will have the opportunity to cement a place as Ireland's first choice scrumhalf against the U.S. in New Plymouth Sunday. Regular scrumhalf Eoin Reddan was named on the bench.

Murray, 22, has had a breakthrough year with Munster which earned him a place in the World Cup squad at the expense of Ireland's Grand Slam winning scrumhalf Tomas O'Leary, who he also overtook at provincial level last season.

The inclusion of Murray, who will win his third cap, was one of a number of changes Kidney made to his side after four disappointing warm-up defeats in August and a number of injuries.

Ulster's Tom Court replaces prop Cian Healy, who has not recovered from an eye issue, with fullback Geordan Murphy and flanker Shane Jennings starting as Kidney opted not to risk Rob Kearney (groin) and Sean O'Brien (knee).

Jennings was originally left out of the 30-man squad but was a late inclusion after a serious injury to flanker David Wallace in the final warm-up loss to England.

Centre Gordon D'Arcy, who flew out late to New Zealand because of a calf strain, is fit to play, however, and will win his 60th cap alongside captain Brian O'Driscoll in midfield for Sunday's Pool C match.

The influential O'Driscoll will win his 114th cap and will become the first Irishman to play in four World Cups.

Blindside flanker Stephen Ferris keeps his place in the side after proving his fitness by completing 80 minutes in the England loss last month after knee trouble.

Also continuing his comeback from injury troubles is hooker Jerry Flannery, who was named amongst the replacements alongside Ireland's record points scorer Ronan O'Gara.

The U.S., led by former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan, should prove no match for the Six Nations side and a morale boosting victory should be just the tonic ahead of the key Pool C match against Tri Nations winners Australia on September 17

Team: 15-Geordan Murphy; 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Brian O'Driscoll, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Shane Jennings, 6-Stephen Ferris, 5-Paul O'Connell, 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best, 1-Tom Court.

Replacements 16-Jerry Flannery, 17-Tony Buckley, 18-Donnacha Ryan, 19-Denis Leamy, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Andrew Trimble

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Ossian Shine)