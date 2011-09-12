AUCKLAND Bad results and poor performances have left Ireland in the position of heavy underdogs ahead of their rugby World Cup clash with Tri-Nations champions Australia on Saturday -- perfect to spring a surprise.

An ugly 22-10 victory over the United States on a wet and windy night at the weekend ended their four-match losing streak but would have put little fear into the Australians ahead of their Eden Park Pool C clash on Saturday.

The mood is a far cry from the heady optimism of supporters in July when the Irish, still basking from their highly impressive victory over England to deny them a grand slam in March, watched as Samoa stunned the Wallabies in Sydney.

However, August defeats against England, Scotland and France twice have left supporters and pundits expecting little from them in Auckland, but that is often when they do their best work -- especially against the Wallabies.

In the quarter-finals of the 1991 World Cup, Ireland came within a whisker of beating Australia, who eventually went on to win the tournament.

Again in 2003 their pool clash also ended with a narrow one point win for the Wallabies.

"Underdogs is not a position or a name we would go looking for but we are clearly the underdogs based on the respective records in the last three or four games but that doesn't really worry us," Ireland team manager Paul McNaughton told reporters on Monday.

"We all know, and there is a strong belief in the squad, that we if get all the parts of our game, that we know we can get up there, we can provide very fine opposition for Australia.

"We have to play very well and we have to play better than we have played over the last four or five games obviously to win the game."

Head coach Declan Kidney said after the U.S. victory that some of the mistakes could be blamed on the conditions and also the occasion but McNaughton was more forthright.

"When you talk about conditions you talk about excuses," McNaughton said.

"We wouldn't put the conditions down to all the mistakes that were made, there were really too many handling errors made."

McNaughton insisted there was enough belief in the squad that they could overcome a poor record of just six wins in their last 13 tests to challenge the Wallabies.

"We always seem to bring our best out when our backs are against the wall," he said.

"They know the Australians well and there is a level of confidence that on our day, when we play well, and when all engines and cylinders are running smoothly, we can beat them."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alastair Himmer)