AUCKLAND Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll praised the ferocious effort by his inspired forward pack that set the platform for a famous victory over Tri-Nations champions Australia on Saturday.

The Irish front row squeezed the life out of their Australian counterparts in the scrum leading to a number of penalties which flyhalfs Jonathan Sexton and Ronan O'Gara kicked to claim a 15-6 victory.

Looseforward trio of Stephen Ferris, Sean O'Brien and Jamie Heaslip also had a huge impact on the match at Eden Park, forcing Australia on the backfoot time and time again as the Wallabies struggled to get their revered backs into the game.

"It is difficult to win games when your pack are second best but there was no doubt today our pack laid the platform for the victory, that is unquestionable," a beaming O'Driscoll told reporters after the match.

"The tight five needed to front up and our front row was immense and just gave us an opportunity to play territory and get ourselves into situations where we could kick points and there was some phenomenal turnovers as well.

"They were definitely the ones who put us in the position to win the game and I have no problem giving them the credit they deserve to win the game."

As good as the Irish pack were, the late withdrawal of Wallaby flanker David Pocock with a back injury early on Saturday played a part as they were able to dominate the key breakdown area and slow up ball for Australia's potent halfback pair of Will Genia and Quade Cooper.

Ireland head coach Declan Kidney was quick to play down the significance of Pocock's absence.

"Probably about the same as the absence of David Wallace," Kidney replied, referring to Ireland's first-choice openside who was ruled out of the tournament with a long-term knee injury last month. "It didn't matter, we knew we had to win the breakdown. It doesn't matter who's playing in a match, it is a rugby World Cup.

"You always want to play a team at full tilt, the fact that David Pocock was unfortunate enough to be out injured, I'm sure he'll come back and play a big part in the tournament, but you can only play what's out against you.

"Our guys played well tonight, it is the first time our backrow combination has had a game together and they can get stronger from tonight's performance."

The forward effort was only matched by a phenomenal support on a wet and windy night in Auckland.

Irish fans and New Zealand locals dressed in green hoping the Six Nations side could turn over the All Blacks' rivals, made up the majority of the 60,000 crowd at Eden Park as they roared their, or adopted, side on.

"It felt like a home game and definitely when you are tired and struggling for a second wind or a third wind that cheer can often be the boost you need," O'Driscoll said.

"Hopefully we can continue with great Irish support - and anyone else who wants to jump on the bandwagon."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Martyn Herman)