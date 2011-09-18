AUCKLAND Having produced a stunning upset over Tri-Nations champions Australia, the next task for Ireland is to find some consistency to make the most of the huge World Cup opportunity they have created, the team said on Sunday.

The Irish put aside four disappointing August warm-up defeats and a scratchy performance in their World Cup opener against the United States to beat the Wallabies 15-6 and claim a deserved win at Eden Park on Saturday.

Only Italy and Russia stand in their way of topping Pool C and allowing them to enter the more favourable side of the knockout draw where Tri-Nations powers South Africa and New Zealand would likely wait.

The Irish, who have never made it past the quarter-finals in six previous World Cups, will instead face a probable last eight clash against Wales or Samoa with either France or England likely semi-final opponents.

Having dominated the breakdown against Australia, turned the screw at the scrum and eradicated the handling errors that littered recent matches, a place in the final becomes a realistic target for the Irish off the back of one of their most complete performances.

"It is a good win but I'm not sat with the Webb Ellis beside me," Irish captain Brian O'Driscoll warned after the famous victory.

"It is a win and we are in a pool stage and we have to get four wins. Yeah, it is great because we have done something that we haven't done before but let's not oversell it, too.

"We need to enjoy the moment but not get lost in the moment."

MEDIOCRE ONES

O'Driscoll's caution comes from being the talisman of Ireland's golden generation of talent that has failed to scale the heights their skills have merited.

O'Driscoll was part of the side that wasted grand slam opportunities in 2001, 2003 and 2005 and the atrocious World Cup campaign four years ago where they limped out in the pool phase after almost losing to lowly Georgia.

Few in the northern hemisphere would doubt Ireland's ability to play at high intensity in spurts as they showed against England in March when they denied them a grand slam.

But the view remains they will struggle to string together five big performances in a row.

"It can't be just one big game followed by mediocre ones. It has to be big performance followed by big performance," hooker Rory Best said.

While consistency remains Ireland's greatest challenge, Kidney allowed himself to bask in Ireland's first World Cup win over Australia in five attempts and the significance of the result for Ireland's hopes in the knock-out phase.

"It is probably good for it isn't it?" Kidney said when asked about the more favourable draw by a New Zealand reporter.

"You guys (Tri-Nations sides) play a lot against one another so we'll let you sort out one half and we'll (Six Nations sides) do the other.

"It's only a World Cup if a southern hemisphere team plays a northern hemisphere team in the final."

