AUCKLAND Lock Leo Cullen will captain Ireland on his World Cup debut against Russia in Rotorua on Sunday after coach Declan Kidney decided to rest several of his top players in the wake of last weekend's upset of Australia.

Brian O'Driscoll, who usually skippers the side, and fellow centre Gordon D'Arcy, blindside flanker Stephen Ferris and experienced lock Paul O'Connell have all been given Sunday off as Kidney made 10 changes the team that stunned the Wallabies.

Jonathan Sexton drops to the bench to allow Ronan O'Gara to start at flyhalf, while Keith Earls moves in from the wing to partner Paddy Wallace in the centres.

New Zealand-born scrumhalf Isaac Boss gets his first start of the tournament with Eoin Reddan joining the replacements and Fergus McFadden comes into the team on the right wing.

Cullen replaces O'Connell in the second row, while Donnacha Ryan will play at blindside flanker, joining the back row duo of number eight Jamie Heaslip and openside Sean O'Brien who impressed so much against Australia.

The front row was also overhauled with loose head prop Cian Healey, the only survivor of last Saturday's match at Eden Park, joined by hooker Sean Cronin and tight head Tony Buckley.

The Irish, who also won their opening Pool C match against the United States, will be strong favourites to beat the Russians, who have lost their first two matches.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Fergus McFadden, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Paddy Wallace, 11-Andrew Trimble, 10-Ronan O'Gara, 9-Isaac Boss, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Leo Cullen (captain), 4-Donncha O'Callaghan, 3-Tony Buckley, 2-Sean Cronin, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Rory Best, 17-Mike Ross, 18-Denis Leamy, 19-Shane Jennings, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Jonathan Sexton, 22-Geordan Murphy.

