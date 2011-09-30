DUNEDIN Ireland coach Declan Kidney sprung a surprise on Friday when he handed scrumhalf Conor Murray only his second international start in Sunday's crunch World Cup Pool C game against Italy.

The 22-year-old Munster number nine made his debut off the bench in last month's warm-up test against France, started in Ireland's opening World Cup match against the United States and was an impressive late replacement in the upset win over Australia.

Even so, it was something of a surprise when he was selected for his fifth cap ahead Eoin Reddan, the starting scrumhalf against the Wallabies, who drops to the bench.

Murray will no doubt benefit from the presence outside him of his Munster team mate Ronan O'Gara after the vastly experienced flyhalf was preferred to Jonathan Sexton.

"He's a good player," Kidney said of Murray, whose extra bulk may have worked in his favour for what is going to be a stiff physical examination by Italy.

"He's taken things in his stride really... he got a few chances in the August games, he did well against the United States in difficult conditions and against Australia, so I think he warrants his chance.

"He seems to be enjoying himself right now."

Brian O'Driscoll, who sat out the win over Russia, returns to captain the team and said he had absolute faith in Murray.

"He's new but he's dealing with it extremely well," the centre said.

"He's a confident young man, very much in his depth in the surroundings and you wouldn't know he has a handful, not even a handful, of tests under his belt."

The pack is the same eight who performed so impressively against Australia, though lock Paul O'Connell will undergo a late test on his strained hamstring.

Leo Cullen, who captained the side in the 62-12 win over Russia, is likely to step in if O'Connell fails to recover.

MORE PRESSURE

With Australia expected to gain a bonus-point victory over Russia on Saturday, Ireland will probably need a draw or victory to progress to the quarter-finals as group winners.

"It's win or bust," O'Driscoll said.

"We felt as though we had the ability to beat Australia but winning that game hasn't made this group any different. We still have to beat Italy on the final day. We realise the magnitude of the match and look forward to it."

Having failed in the past to take their often-strong Six Nations form into the World Cup arena, where they have never gone beyond the quarter-finals, O'Driscoll dismissed suggestions that beating Australia had created more pressure of expectation.

"I don't see how winning games increases the pressure on you," he said. "If anything we're a bit more relaxed in our skin after the performance against Australia, that we haven't forgotten how to play that way.

"It's about trying to improve on that. We'd be in a good place if we managed that."

Italy need to win to have any chance of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time and though they have lost their last 15 games against Ireland, the most recent, a 13-11 Rome defeat in the Six Nations in February, was hard on them.

"It's been getting closer and closer, it's getting harder and harder, we really had to pull it out of the bag to beat them in Rome this year," O'Driscoll said after O'Gara's late drop goal snatched the win.

"We totally respect the quality they have but we have to be on our game and they have to deal with that too."

Italy coach Nick Mallett also named his team on Friday, with Andrea Masi replacing Luke McLean, who drops to the bench, in the only change from the starting side against the United States on Tuesday.

Masi had originally been due to start that game but strained a calf in training.

