Wales' Rhys Priestland kicks a goal attempt during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against Ireland at Wellington Regional Stadium October 8, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON Wales advanced to their first World Cup semi-finals in 24 years on Saturday and for a country that has produced some of the finest rugby teams on the planet it has been a long, agonizing wait.

After their 22-10 victory over Ireland in Wellington, Warren Gatland's brilliant young team will inevitably be compared with the glorious Welsh sides of the 1970s and the heroic men from the valleys and coalmines that wore the famous scarlet jersey.

Those comparisons have generally been unkind to modern Welsh players and become a burden that crippled most teams over the past four decades.

In the first six editions of the World Cup only the Welsh side who played in the inaugural tournament in 1987 made it to the semi-finals. Only two since then made the quarter-finals.

But under Gatland, Wales have started showing signs of a revival, winning the Six Nations in 2008 and now reaching the last four of the World Cup.

It is no coincidence that Gatland, a New Zealander without any misty-eyed, romantic link with Wales' golden era, has done it with a potent mix of youth and experience.

Six of his players, including captain Sam Warburton, were not even born when Wales last made the World Cup semi-finals.

"They don't carry any baggage," he said. "There's no fear factor at all for them."

BEST BALANCE

Not all of Gatland's players are baby boomers.

Wing Shane Williams, who scored the first of Wales' three tries, is 34 and scrumhalf Mike Phillips, who scored the second when he darted down a narrow blindside, is 29.

"This is the best balance we've ever had," Gatland said. "But we've worked hard to get there. I don't think any other team in the World Cup has worked as hard as we have."

To get his squad in shape for the World Cup, Gatland put his players through a gruelling six-month boot camp. They rose at 0500 to train in bad weather and were made to work and run until they threw up with exhaustion.

"These guys went through some pain, but when you do that, you galvanise as a team," Gatland said.

The hard work paid dividends against Ireland, who had upset Australia to win their pool. In the first half, the Irish had the lion's share of possession and were camped deep in Wales territory, pounding the Welsh line.

But the Welsh defence held firm. They eventually conceded one try, early in the second half, but denied the Irish half a dozen more.

"It's a great feeling," said Warburton. "But we haven't won anything yet. We've got another two weeks yet.

"We've got the biggest game of our life next week so we have to keep our feet on the ground."

Wales will play France in the semi-finals.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)