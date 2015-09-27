Rugby Union - England v Ireland - QBE International - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 5/9/15File photo of Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt and Tommy Bowe before the matchAction Images via Reuters / Henry Browne

LONDON The World Cup starts now was the message Ireland coach Joe Schmidt had for his players after Sunday's 44-10 win over Romania sent them top of Pool D, but with sterner tests on the horizon.

With bonus points safely tucked away from their opening Rugby World Cup salvo against Canada and Sunday's one-sided affair at Wembley, the task of navigating through early encounters as heavy favourites has been accomplished.

Ireland's ultimate fate in the group, however, will be decided in their final two games against Italy and France, with next Sunday's clash against the Azzurri providing an early opportunity to wrap up a spot in the quarter-finals.

"You know if you win three games in your pool, you are secure in getting through, particularly on the back of having a couple of bonus points," Schmidt told reporters.

"For us it starts in earnest now, because we know we can qualify if we win next weekend.

"Italy will know, because they have had a win and a loss, that they need to win next weekend, so it becomes a kind of top 16 game for us to make sure we can play our way through that."

The victory over Romania, gained with a largely second-string side, was never in doubt, despite some early and dogged resistance from Ireland's second-tier opponents.

Ireland ran in six tries, with Tommy Bowe and Keith Earls grabbing two each, while late efforts from Rob Kearney and Chris Henry completed the scoring.

Yet the game was still not to Schmidt's total satisfaction.

"I don't think you are ever totally satisfied, because if you are satisfied you have had the perfect game," he said.

"We have been imperfect, but at the same time it is a difficult thing to work your way through a couple of games when you are heavily favoured to get the right result."

There were several positives for Schmidt, not least a number of excellent individual performances from fullback Simon Zebo, wing Bowe and flyhalf Ian Madigan among others.

"I thought there were a number of players who did perform very well and will create a selection headache for us leading into Italy," Schmidt added.

