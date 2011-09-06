Italy's coach Nick Mallett takes a ball at a warm up during their Six Nations rugby union match against France at Flaminio Stadium in Rome March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italy's World Cup record has been nothing if not consistent in recent tournaments.

A mauling in the opener has been followed by victories against lower-ranked nations before they eventually bow out in a tight gut-wrenching final group match.

This time in New Zealand, though, tighthead prop Martin Castrogiovanni believes the Azzurri possess a cause that will help them go the extra distance and make history.

"We want to do it for Nick (coach Mallett)," Castrogiovanni told Reuters in an interview ahead of the tournament kickoff on September 9. "Knowing he is leaving will hopefully give us that extra motivation to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. People love to play for him."

The Leicester Tigers forward, playing in his third World Cup, paid tribute to the South African who will be replaced by Perpignan's Jacques Brunel at the end of the competition.

"It's going to be a big loss for us," said Castrogiovanni, who was in the Italy teams who lost their final group matches to Wales (27-15) in Australia in 2003 and Scotland (18-16) in France four years ago.

"When you have a coach who believes in you, you play for him. He has passion and heart and that's been transmitted to the team. He says what he means. We may have won more matches under (Pierre) Berbizier, but we play better rugby under Mallett."

A giant of a man with lank brown hair resting on sideboard shoulders and a bushy beard only partially hiding a baby face, "Castro" bears more than a passing resemblance to the Hagrid character in Harry Potter.

"We don't make the decisions; the federation does. It was a political decision and now we need to go forward," says the 29-year-old, who after five seasons with the Tigers is widely recognised as one of the best props in the game.

IRELAND TEST

The Azzurri, who were trounced 70-7 and 76-14 by New Zealand in their last two World Cup openers, face Australia first before taking on Russia, the United States and then Ireland.

"It's a good thing to have the Ireland game last but the Australia game will be really, really hard because we don't play them very often in formal matches," said Castrogiovanni, who along with several other players in the Italy side, was born and raised in Argentina.

"Everyone has forgotten about Russia and the United States but there are no easy games. We need to build confidence with each game and hopefully we'll be in a position to play Ireland knowing a win will take us through. It will be an intense 80 minutes, a final of the World Cup for us."

If it is as close as the teams' Six Nations match in Rome this year, when Ronan O'Gara kicked a last-gasp drop kick to give the visitors a 13-11 win, it will be a memorable occasion for the Dunedin crowd. Italy made history this year by defeating France for the first time in the Six Nations but still went on to pick up the wooden spoon for the fourth year in a row.

"We lost by a point or two, so winning by the same margin at the World Cup would be fair," said Castrogiovanni, grinning as he contemplated another duel with Tigers' team mate and Irishman Geordan Murphy with whom he owns two Italian restaurants in Leicestershire.

"It will be hard. They have a lot of experience with the base of their squad coming from Leinster, who have been dominant in Europe in the last few years."

ACHILLES HEEL

While Castrogiovanni, together with Stade Francais loose forward and captain Sergio Parise, are the leaders in a powerful Italian pack, their Achilles heel has often been in the halfback positions.

The talents of Edoardo Gori and Fabio Semenzato have emerged to compete for the number nine shirt but flyhalf Craig Gower's decision to join rugby league side Harlequins instead of playing in the World Cup after being out for almost a year with a knee injury has been a blow.

"Craig Gower made his decision and we respect that," said Castrogiovanni. "He can do what he wants in life. We need to do a job now with this team and the players we have. Luciano Orquera and Riccardo Bocchino are both young players who lack experience because Italian clubs in the Celtic League play foreigners at flyhalf."

Making full use of his playful nature in a series of advertisements on Italian television, Castrogiovanni is one of the few rugby players publicly recognisable in a country where the game is overshadowed by football, motor racing and even cycling.

"The pressure does not affect me," he says. "Everyone wants to play and be the best in their position. I'm happy that people are looking at me and maybe what I'm doing is good. You try to be the best and just hope that happens."

While Castrogiovanni will be content if Italy make the quarter-finals, he believes the champion will come from one of three nations.

"I think it will be between Australia and New Zealand, but don't rule out England," he says. "I saw the last two World Cups and because I live in England I know they are up for it again."

(Editing by John Mehaffey)