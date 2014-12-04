Italy is lining up a bid to host the 2023 rugby World Cup as well as the 2022 Ryder Cup golf and 2024 Olympic Games, Italian rugby federation president Alfredo Gavazzi said.

Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi and National Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago are supporting the bids which are planned to be rounded off by the Catholic Jubilee in 2025.

“We have reached an agreement with CONI and we have the endorsement of the prime minister Matteo Renzi," Gavazzi told a news conference.

"This World Cup could become a cocktail for our country, before the Olympic Games of 2024 and the Catholic Jubilee of 2025. We are working to have common locations with those events”. Much needs to be done before the tournament can be staged. “We need about eight stadiums," Gavazzi said.

"Placed along all the Italian territory, from north to south. We like so much the idea, even because it would give us a chance to modernise eight stadiums.” The event would be a great marketing chance to promote rugby in Italy on the back of the excellent crowds attending all Six Nations matches.

“Some locations will be unavoidable, like Rome, Milan, Padova and one city of the south at least," Gavazzi said.

"It would be even possible that one qualificationround could be played abroad.”

Ireland and South Africa are also expected to bid to host the 2023 rugby World Cup.

Italy is traditionally a country devoted to football having hosted two World Cups, in 1934 and in 1990, and becoming world champions four times.

Italy were admitted to rugby's Six Nations in 2000 and they won their first match against Scotland before beating Wales in Rome in 2003.

In 2006 they drew 18-18 in Cardiff to win their first point abroad and sealed a 37-17 victory at Murrayfield in 2007 to secure their first away success.

