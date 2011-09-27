Blaine Scully (22) of the U.S. and Italy's Paul Derbyshire battle for a high ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

NELSON, New Zealand Italy overcame a determined effort by the United States to claim a 27-10 bonus-point victory on Tuesday and set up a Pool C decider against Ireland for a first World Cup quarter-final berth.

The Italians ran in the opening try in the third minute thanks to captain Sergio Parisse but the determined Americans fought back with fullback Chris Wyles crossing and converting to level the scores ten minutes later.

However, the Italian pack proved too strong throughout as flyhalf Luciano Orquera and prop Martin Castrogiovanni crossed for first half tries.

The Italian pack then forced a penalty try with 15 minutes to go to claim the crucial four-try bonus point.

Italy face Ireland in their final Pool C match in Dunedin on Sunday with the Azzurri needing a victory to make the knockout stages.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Alastair Himmer)