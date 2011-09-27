Bournemouth boss Howe's ability not in doubt, says Cook
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has the ability to turn the south-coast team's fortunes around despite their winless start to 2017, according to central defender Steve Cook.
NELSON, New Zealand Italy overcame a determined effort by the United States to claim a 27-10 bonus-point victory on Tuesday and set up a Pool C decider against Ireland for a first World Cup quarter-final berth.
The Italians ran in the opening try in the third minute thanks to captain Sergio Parisse but the determined Americans fought back with fullback Chris Wyles crossing and converting to level the scores ten minutes later.
However, the Italian pack proved too strong throughout as flyhalf Luciano Orquera and prop Martin Castrogiovanni crossed for first half tries.
The Italian pack then forced a penalty try with 15 minutes to go to claim the crucial four-try bonus point.
Italy face Ireland in their final Pool C match in Dunedin on Sunday with the Azzurri needing a victory to make the knockout stages.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Alastair Himmer)
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
MELBOURNE Kerron Clement's run in the mixed 400 metres relay at the Nitro Series would be unlikely to make his career highlights reel but he was glad to take a modest step towards London where he will bid for an unprecedented third hurdles world title.