Arsenal's title bid 'never over' for fighting Wenger
Arsene Wenger refused to give up on Arsenal's chances of winning this season's Premier League, despite trailing Chelsea by 12 points after a 3-1 weekend defeat by the league leaders.
Japan coach John Kirwan on Sunday named the following team to play Canada in their rugby World Cup Pool A match at McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday.
15-Shaun Webb, 14-Kosuke Endo, 13-Alisi Tupuailai, 12-Ryan Nicholas, 11-Hirotoki Onozawa, 10-James Arlidge, 9-Fumiaki Tanaka, 8-Takashi Kikutani (captain), 7-Michael Leitch, 6- Sione Talikavili Vatuvei, 5-Toshizumi Kitagawa, 4-Luke Thompson, 3-Nozomu Fujita, 2-Shota Horie, 1-Hisateru Hirashima
Replacements: 16-Yusuke Aoki, 17-Kensuke Hatakeyama, 18- Hitoshi Ono, 19-Toetuu Taufa, 20-Atsushi Hiwasa, 21-Murray Williams, 22-Bryce Robins
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington)
Arsene Wenger refused to give up on Arsenal's chances of winning this season's Premier League, despite trailing Chelsea by 12 points after a 3-1 weekend defeat by the league leaders.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is not in any danger of losing his job despite the team failing to win a game since the start of the year, the club's chairman Jeff Mostyn has said.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.