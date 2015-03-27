No cakewalk as Federer wins opening Miami match
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
LONDON Debbie Jevans has resigned as chief executive of the 2015 Rugby World Cup for personal reasons, England Rugby announced on Friday.
"This is the right decision for me to make at this time," she said in a statement.
"Everything is in place to ensure that this is the best Rugby World Cup ever, and I am confident my team will deliver an exceptional tournament."
England Rugby 2015 said Stephen Brown would become the new Managing Director, working alongside chairman Andy Cosslett and the England Rugby 2015 Board.
Former tennis professional Jevans was one of the most senior executives in charge of the London 2012 Olympics.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
MELBOURNE Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will start the Australian Grand Prix (0500 GMT) from 15th on the grid on Sunday after being given a five-place penalty for a gearbox change.