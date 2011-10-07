England captain Lewis Moody attends a news conference after their Captain's run in Auckland October 7, 2011. England will play against France in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match in Auckland on Saturday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

AUCKLAND Discipline will be key for England in what will doubtless be a bruising World Cup quarter-final against the French on Saturday, says England's rugby captain Lewis Moody.

"Absolutely vital," Moody told reporters in a central Auckland hotel. "And as captain you influence that of course.

"It is something we have strived for in this tournament and, in the early stages, we didn't quite get right."

Rumours from the French camp suggest that side expects Saturday's match to contain "not much passing, plenty of fighting" and combative flanker Moody is in a good position to help team mates find the right balance between aggression and discipline.

"If you have got people trying to wind you up, or trying to get in your face then discipline is crucial. In games it sometimes happens and you need to have the mental discipline to deal with that.

"I think a while ago I had to master or control my enthusiasm so it has not been a problem, it was something I had to deal with four or five years ago from being a slightly younger man with far too much energy and exuberance," the 33-year-old smiled.

"But you also have to make sure you have the right enthusiasm and the right energy and I do like being in the thick of it as do most of the forwards.

"Games against the French are physical and hard and at this level you expect it to be a hard encounter.

"All that matters is playing and winning the game. You cannot let the thought of losing even enter your psyche.

"The mental side is always so important, but perhaps never more so than against a side like France who can create the unexpected."

