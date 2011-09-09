Fireworks explode over the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup in Auckland September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

AUCKLAND The curtain rose at the rugby World Cup on Friday with a visually stunning opening ceremony watched by an estimated worldwide audience of one billion people.

A glittering sea of mobile phones and cameras greeted television viewers around the world as the almost 60,000-strong Eden Park crowd lit up the countdown to the start of the festivities.

A traditional Maori call of welcome, known as the karanga, opened the ceremony, followed by a highly energetic performance featuring dancers, singers, fireworks and a dazzling light show.

The ceremony was themed around the concept of a journey, with travellers from the four corners of the earth embarking on a journey together that ends at Auckland as teams prepare to battle for rugby's ultimate prize.

The largest roar of the opening was reserved for former All Black and World Cup legend Jonah Lomu as the ceremony concluded with the tournament anthem, World in Union.

The first game of the World Cup, between hosts New Zealand and Tonga, kicked off at the conclusion of the opening ceremony, the All Blacks winning 41-10.

The tournament's opening ceremony capped a carnival-like atmosphere along the Auckland waterfront earlier in the day as thousands gathered in the streets, cafes and bars.

Fans proudly displaying their team's jerseys, flags draped over shoulders and lashings of face paint were the order of the day as groups worked on chants, mingled and practiced some good-natured ribbing with their neighbours.

Even Englishman Joseph Marsh, a self-confessed soccer fan, found himself enjoying the occasion.

"You just can't help but get caught up in all of this - it's brilliant," he said as Auckland's Party Zone was also unveiled on the waterfront.

People lined outside the zone at 1000 local, keen to be among the 12,000-strong capacity crowd.

By the time security opened the gates at 1500 the queue had stretched to more than half a kilometre in length.

As Tongan Caroline Kula queued with friends Ronelle Pokai and Jane Smith for Friday's opening game joined by thousands of her compatriots at the harbour she predicted:

"Tonga is going to go off!"

Hosts New Zealand saw to it they did not but the gutsy Tongans live to fight another day.