WELLINGTON Rugby World Cup organisers have backed the match officials who disallowed a seemingly on-target penalty by James Hook in the South Africa v Wales match on Sunday, despite their failure to consult with the TV referee.

South Africa edged the Wellington Pool D clash 17-16, though Wales fullback Hook, his team mates and thousands of watching fans felt they should have been awarded another three points after his 15th-minute penalty appeared to pass just inside the right-hand upright.

Neither of the assistant referees, George Clancy of Ireland or New Zealand's Vinny Munro, however, thought it was successful and stood motionless, indicating the attempt had missed.

A dumbfounded Hook, who said afterwards he was sure he had been successful, made a gesture with his hands towards referee Wayne Barnes in the hope he would, as is allowed, check with the television official.

Barnes declined to check with them and South Africa went on to come from 16-10 down to snatch a late victory with a Francois Hougaard try, though Wales had the opportunity to win the game with flyhalf Rhys Priestland missing a drop goal attempt from in front while Hook also missed a late penalty.

Local and British media on Monday questioned why Barnes did not seek the advice of the television official.

Barnes has been castigated by New Zealand media in the past for missing a seemingly forward pass in the buildup to France's match winning try against the All Blacks in the 2007 World Cup quarter-finals.

The International Rugby Board, however, said on Monday the three officials had followed the correct procedure in determining whether or not to refer the penalty to the television official for review.

"Under protocol, the referee may consult the assistant referees or the television match official (TMO) if he is unsure as to whether a penalty kick, drop goal or conversion has been successful," the IRB said in a statement.

"During the match in question, the match official team felt at the time that there was no need to consult the TMO following a Wales penalty kick as they were confident that the kick was not successful."

The officials also received the tacit support of Springboks coach Peter de Villiers.

"I looked at it (replay). I can't say anything. There's only two people who could really see it," de Villiers told reporters in Wellington.

"I stood there when Morne (Steyn) did his warmups and some of them (goalkicks) we thought they were over. At that height, it came in but it could be behind the post.

"Those guys who make the decisions are paid big bucks to make the right ones and they seldom get it wrong."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)