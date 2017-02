LONDON New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter was named player of the year in a clean sweep by the world champions at the International Rugby Board awards on Monday.

The All Blacks, unbeaten in 20 tests since the start of last year's World Cup before Saturday's loss to England, were named team of the year.

Head coach Steve Hansen won the coach of the year award.

