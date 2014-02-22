Georgia and Romania secured their places at the 2015 rugby World Cup with impressive home victories over Russia and Spain respectively on Saturday.

Georgia beat Russia 36-10 in Tbilisi and Romania defeated Spain 32-6 in Cluj to guarantee the top two places in the European Nations Cup (ENC) Division One and automatic qualification for next year's tournament in England.

Russia, who played in the World Cup for the first time in 2011, could still qualify if they finish third and go into the play-off process.

The team who finish top of the ENC table will take the Europe 1 place in Pool C alongside champions New Zealand, Argentina, Tonga and Africa 1. The runners-up will join Pool D as Europe 2 where they will face France, Ireland, Italy and Canada.

The ENC finishing order is likely to be decided when the top two meet in Tbilisi on March 15. They drew 9-9 when they met in Bucharest last year.

Romania have played in every World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1987 while Georgia have played in the last three. Neither team have progressed beyond the pool phase.

